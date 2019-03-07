Nicholas James Corder





Troopers from the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post responded to a single vehicle crash that occurred on Friday March 1, 2019 at approximately 4:25 p.m. on S. Crystal Rd. near E. Pakes Rd. in Crystal Township in Montcalm County.

The vehicle, driven by Jacob James Jaunese, 25, of Stanton, was driving southbound on Crystal Rd and was passing another vehicle when he lost control and left the roadway. The vehicle traveled through thick brush and rolled over numerous times before striking a tree.

The driver was taken by Aero Med to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital. The 28-year old male passenger in the vehicle, Nicholas Dale Corder, of Sumner, was pronounced deceased on scene.

Speed is believed to be a factor and alcohol or driver distraction are not suspected. The crash remains under investigation.

State Police were assisted on scene by, Montcalm County Sheriff’s Department, Carson City Police Department, Montcalm County EMS, Crystal Township Fire Department, Aero Med, Safety First Towing, and Montcalm County Central Dispatch.

