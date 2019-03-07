Have you ever thought about running for the Cedar Springs City Council? There will be one seat open for election this year so now is your chance.

According to the City of Cedar Springs Facebook page: The Cedar Springs City Charter states that anyone seeking office must be a qualified elector of the City, a United States citizen and cannot be in default to the City, County or School District. This means all current City and School tax statements, water bills. or any other financial obligations to those entities must be current.

The City’s Charter allows residents to sign the same number of petitions as there are openings. As there is one seat open this year, residents may only sign one nominating petition.

City Charter requires an August Primary for City Council seats if valid petitions have been filed for more than twice the number of persons to be elected. If we do not have more than two candidates filing nominating petitions by the April 23 deadline, the names of the City Council candidates will be on the November 5, 2019 General Election Ballot. If three or more candidates do file petitions by April 23, those candidates’ names will be on the August 6, 2019 Primary Ballot.

Petitions must be picked up in person at City Hall. Petitions are due in the Clerk’s office by 4:00 p.m. April 23, 2019.

