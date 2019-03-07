Do you owe traffic or criminal fines, fees and/or court costs that are past due?

Is there an outstanding warrant for your failure to appear regarding your non-payment?

62-B District Court in Kentwood and the 63rd District Court announced a waiver program for individuals to comply with court orders by settling their debts without further penalty or incarceration.

Specifically, the program addresses outstanding warrants for non-compliance with a court order of fines, fees, court costs and any outstanding traffic or parking tickets that have gone into default or suspension. The waiver program will be effective March 1, 2019 through March 31, 2019.

“The waiver program gives people who have outstanding fines, fees, and court costs an opportunity to more reasonably resolve their business with the court,” said Chief Judge Sara J. Smolenski. “During the month of March, individuals have a great chance to meet their responsibilities and the program allows for payment plans to resolve their debts to the court without the worry of incarceration. This is a great program and people who qualify should jump at it.”

The 62-B and 63rd District Courts guarantee that those who pay in full will not be jailed because of the late payment. If the account is paid in full, the courts will waive all court-imposed late fees or warrant fees except for the $45 License Suspension Reinstatement Fees.

If an individual is unable to pay in full, but makes a significant payment, the courts will work with the individual to set-up a new payment plan regarding any outstanding balance and they will not be jailed. Any existing driver’s license suspension will not be lifted until the account is paid in full.

Payments must be made by contacting the 62-B at (616) 698-9310 or 63rd District Court at (616) 632-7770 for further information. You can also email DCCollections@kentcountymi.gov.