Round they go for the cake walk at the benefit for Terry Gravelin. Photo by Donna Clark.



A spaghetti fundraiser, bake sale and raffle for local martial arts instructor Terry Gravelin was a success, according to organizer Clarisa Keuhs.

“It went very well. A great deal of money was raised for him between the dinner, and donations and the bake sale/cake walk,” said Keuhs.

The benefit was held last Saturday in the Cedar Springs Public Library community room.

Gravelin recently had triple bypass heart surgery, and with no income coming in the bills have been mounting. The families of his students wanted to do something to help him keep his karate school open and came up with the idea for the benefit.