First grader holds a free book from local author Amanda Litz





For March is reading month

The library’s annual campaign to get every first grader his/her own library card or access to a family card culminated in the annual “March is Reading Month Celebration” at the Kent Theatre for all of the first graders at Cedar Trails and at Creative Technologies Academy on March 4 and 5.

Every first grader got in to see the new “Mary Poppins” movie for free, and a library card got them a free bag of popcorn.

On hand to emphasize books and reading were representatives from the local libraries: Director Donna Clark and Youth Services Parapro Melissa Dubridge, from the Cedar Springs Public Library; Youth Librarian Sara Magnuson and Youth Parapro Bethany Metivier, from KDL-Nelson Twp/Sand Lake Library; and Youth Parapro Heidi Fifield, from the KDL-Spencer Township Branch.

Students enjoyed free popcorn with their library card.





“I love this program,” said Clark. “We’ve teamed up with our local schools, families and Kent District Library now for 22 years. It’s great to partner as an extended community to promote a lifelong love of reading.”

Magnuson agreed. “Working together on this project is one of the highlights of our year. I love getting to visit all the first graders and see how excited they get about libraries and reading. It’s a great way to get local students and their families into our libraries and encourage reading every day!”

Clark said the program would not have been a success without the enthusiastic support from Cedar Trails Principal Beth Whaley and her wonderful first grade teaching staff, Mrs. Birdsong, Mrs. Brussow, Mrs. Shepard, Mrs. Tiffany, Mrs. Boggiano, Mrs. Doncis, Mrs. Holtrop, Mrs. Upham, Mrs. Saneford, Mrs. Bonsall, Mrs. Sendler, Mrs. Schmidutz, and Mrs. O’Brien. All but a couple of the teachers were able to attend and greet their first graders as they came in. Also in attendance were students from our local charter school, Creative Technologies Academy, from Mrs. Parker’s class.

There was a good attendance, in spite of the single digit temperatures. Over the two nights of the celebration, a total of 97 first graders and 179 family members attended, for a total of 276 celebrating the first grade library card drive.

Library cards from Cedar Springs and KDL Libraries can be used in seven counties in Michigan.

Donna: “I love this program. We’ve teamed up with our local schools, families and Kent District Library now for 22 years. It’s great to partner as an extended community to promote a lifelong love of reading.”

