The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person that stole almost $4,500 in electronics from the Big Rapids Walmart early Tuesday morning, March 5.

This man allegedly stole $4,500 worth of electronics from Walmart in Big Rapids.

According to police, surveillance footage showed a black male suspect enter the store at 21400 Perry Ave at about 3:20 a.m. He then pried open a locked case behind the employee counter and also cut a security cable to access high dollar electronics. The man then stole 5 Apple watch 4th gen, 4 iPad 6th gen, 2 ACER laptops and 3 Lenovo Tab 4s, totaling $4,485.98.

According to Sgt. Mike Mohr, this is just one of 12 similar thefts, mostly occurring in Michigan. The first theft occurred January 22, 2019, and the latest was this morning at the Big Rapids Walmart Store.

If you recognize the suspect in the photo, or the suspect’s vehicle, or have any information on this theft, the Sheriff’s Office is asking you to contact the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office at 231-592-0150 or through email at tips@mecostacounty.org.