Starting February 13, Michigan’s Move Over law expanded to require drivers to slow down and move over when passing emergency, maintenance, and utility vehicles on the road.

Drivers now have to slow down to 10 mph below the posted speed limit as well as yield their lane, if possible, when passing police or emergency vehicles, roadside tow trucks, garbage trucks, maintenance, and utility vehicles that have amber lights flashing. Failure to do so could result in a civil offense subject to a $400 fine.

