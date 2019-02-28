Max T. Demorest Sr., age 62, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Trillium Woods. Max was born April 18, 1956 in Grand Rapids, MI the son of Donald and Thelma (Russell) Demorest Sr. He loved camping and boating. He coached his kids rocket football and T-ball and loved spending time with his brothers and family. He adored spending time with his grandchildren as well. He is survived by his children, Max Demorest Jr., Angelia Demorest, Eric (Bobbie) Demorest, Bradley Demorest; grandchildren, Austin, Makayla, Kiersten, Landon, Jarek, Claudia, Ava, Mason and Hudson; great-grandson, Rylan; brothers, Donald (Terri) Demorest Jr., James Demorest Sr., Craig (Laura) Demorest; sisters, Sally (Marty) Roelofs, Christine Shears; brothers and sisters-in-law, Dino (Tina) Masteropietro, Aldonna Spain; many nieces and nephews. Max was preceded in in death by his wife, Laura; parents; mom, Gloria Demorest; brother, Rusty; daughter-in-law, Danielle Demorest; brother-in-law, Brian Shears. The family will greet friends Monday from noon-2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. until time of service at 6:00 p.m. at the Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs.

