John E. Aspinall, age 70, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019 in Grand Rapids. John was born July 9, 1948 in Evart, MI the son of Lonnie and Dorothy (Bodman) Aspinall. His grand kids were the light of his life. He loved to tinker on anything motorized. John also enjoyed hunting, fishing and listening to old country music. He is survived by his children, John (Brandy) Aspinall, Teri Aspinall, Tracy (Adam) Albrecht and Amy Aspinall; grandchildren, Corrine (Nate) MacDonald, Cortney Aspinall, Jaxson Aspinall, Justin Bogner, Jesse Johnson, Landon Johnson, Noah Aspinall, Brody Albrecht and Amiyah Albrecht; sisters, Sheila (Jim) Young, Shirley (Rick) Mockeman, Evy Drowley, Margie Vincent, Barb (Bill) Johnson and Linda (Gordon) Tower; brothers, Dick (Delores) Aspinall and Bob Fisher. He was preceded in death by his parents. The family will greet friends Saturday from noon until time of service at 1:00 p.m. at the Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs. Following the service a luncheon will be held at the American Legion.

