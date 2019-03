Boys bowling team won their first ever regional championship. L to R: Andrew Fliearman, Alex Steil, Jonah Drake, Dane Conely,Josh Beebe, Ethan Plummer, Cody Marshall, Coach Tim Jackson. Courtesy photo.



By Judy Reed

History was made last weekend as the Cedar Springs Competitive Cheer locked in a bid to travel to state finals for the first time in nine years, and the boys bowling team won its first regional championship, enabling the team to travel to the state finals. Two individual bowlers—one from the boys team and one from the girls team—will also travel to the state finals. Turn to page 9 for all the info.