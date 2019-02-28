New Venue Site, New Theme, Same Vision

The Cedar Springs Renaissance Faire is back with a new venue, a new theme, and a twist on the name, but the same vision as they’ve always had.

“Our vision is to create a family friendly outdoor faire/festival blending history and fantasy to create a more varied experience for our community and guests,” said committee member Perry Hopkins, of Kin of Hope Natural Health/Perry’s Place llc for herbs, teas, and more. The other two members of the committee are Nancy Starr, of the Cedar Springs Historical Museum, and Kim Gillow, of Howard Christensen Nature Center.

This year the event will be held May 18-19 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Howard Christensen Nature Center’s Camp Lily site on 530 20 Mile Rd, Kent City, with all proceeds going to support the nature center as well.

This year’s theme will combine European Renaissance (a time of cultural, artistic, political, and economic “rebirth” from the 14th century to 17th century) with epic fantasy characters (heroic & legendary characters similar to King Arthur, Catherine of Aragon, Robin Hood, Joan of Arc, Hobbits, Amazons, etc.).

They are looking for people to audition to be a part of their cast.

Cast auditions for the 2019 Cedar Springs & HCNC Renaissance/Fantasy Faire will be held March 9, at 5:30 p.m. in the Kin of Hope Natural Health Dance & Fitness Studio located at 90 N. Main Street in Downtown Cedar Springs (on the second floor above Perry’s Place llc for herbs, teas, and more.) They will be looking for cast to play various roles in human royalty, elf royalty, commoners, soldiers, and are open to other cast figures. If you have any questions please email Perry Hopkins at kinofhope@yahoo.com



