The Cedar Springs Varsity Wrestling team claimed the title of regional champions last week. The last time they won that title was 23 years ago. Courtesy photo.









It's been an exciting year for the Cedar Springs Varsity wrestling team, and last Wednesday evening proved to be one of the most exciting yet. Fresh off winning their first District title in over a decade, the Red Hawks were ready to take on some of the best wrestling teams in the area and claim a regional wrestling title—something they hadn't done in 23 years.