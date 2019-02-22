



A snowmobile crash took the life of a Morley man last Saturday.

Troopers from the MSP Lakeview Post responded to a snowmobile crash on Saturday, February 16, at 11:59 p.m. on Mackinaw Trail Dr. near Saginaw Trail, in Reynolds Township, Montcalm County.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Archie Demartin, 46, of Morley, was driving northbound on Mackinaw Trail Dr. near Saginaw Trail when he lost control of the snowmobile. The snowmobile overturned, ejecting Demartin into a tree. Demartin was pronounced deceased on scene. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Alcohol and drug use are unknown at this time.

The Michigan State Police were assisted by Montcalm County Rescue, Alpha 6, Montcalm County Central Dispatch, and Safety-First Towing.

