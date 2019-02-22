web analytics

Categorized | News

Snowmobiler dies in crash

Posted on 22 February 2019. Tags:


A snowmobile crash took the life of a Morley man last Saturday.

Troopers from the MSP Lakeview Post responded to a snowmobile crash on Saturday, February 16, at 11:59 p.m. on Mackinaw Trail Dr. near Saginaw Trail, in Reynolds Township, Montcalm County.

Preliminary investigation revealed  that Archie Demartin, 46, of Morley, was driving northbound on Mackinaw Trail Dr. near Saginaw Trail when he lost control of the snowmobile. The snowmobile overturned, ejecting Demartin into a tree.  Demartin was pronounced deceased on scene. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.  Alcohol and drug use are unknown at this time.

The Michigan State Police were assisted by Montcalm County Rescue, Alpha 6, Montcalm County Central Dispatch, and Safety-First Towing.

This post was written by:

- who has written 15052 posts on Cedar Springs Post Newspaper.


Contact the author

«
»

Leave a Reply

*

code

advert
Advertising Rates Brochure
Kent Theatre
Cedar Car Co

Get Your Copy of The Cedar Springs Post for just $40 a year!