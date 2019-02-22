



Tpr. Andrew Rothermal





Tpr. Chris Boven





Tpr. Kyle Sandford





Tpr. Eric Morrow





The Michigan State Police (MSP) is pleased to announce that four troopers from the Rockford Post are recipients of the Cpl. Samuel A. Mapes Criminal Patrol and Investigation Award. They were recognized at a ceremony in Lansing on Feb. 6, 2019.

Corporal Mapes, an early pioneer in criminal patrol and investigation, was killed in the line of duty during the prohibition era. The annual award honors the top five percent of troopers in each district for looking “past the traffic stop” to excel in proactive criminal patrol and criminal investigations closed by felony arrests.

The 2018 Col. Sam Mapes Award recipients are Tpr. Andrew Rothermal; Tpr. Chris Boven; Tpr. Kyle Sandford; and Tpr. Eric Morrow.

Troopers Rothermal, Boven and Sandford all work in the City of Muskegon Heights as part of the Secure City Partnership. Trooper Morrow works primarily in Muskegon County.

Each award recipient receives a special service ribbon to wear on their uniform. It includes seven blue stars in honor of Corporal Mapes, who was the seventh MSP trooper to die in the line of duty.

