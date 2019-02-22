



By Judy Reed

Aubrianne Moore



Kyrie Rodery



Cassidy Rodery



Alaina Rau



Residents in the greater Cedar Springs area and the surrounding communities of Sand Lake and Howard City are trying to make sense of the tragedy in Solon Township this week where a mother shot her three young children and then killed herself.

Police at the scene of the shooting in the 200 block of 19 Mile Road.

Post photo by J. Reed.



The chilling call came in to dispatch on Monday, shortly after 3 p.m. The caller reported a shooting in the 200 block of 19 Mile Rd in Solon Township, with a possible four victims. When police arrived on the scene, they found Aubrianne Moore, 28, down in the driveway, and her three children—Kyrie Rodery, 8, Cassidy Rodery, 6, and Alaina Rau, 2—dead in the car.

The Kent County Medical Examiner said they all died of gunshot wounds.

Once police searched the premises, they knew that there must be a second crime scene where the children were killed. They asked the public to report to them if they had seen her car between noon and 3 p.m. that day. They soon discovered the second crime scene nearby, a field in the 300 block of 19 Mile Rd.

Moore had reportedly picked up the two girls from their schools in Sand Lake and Howard City, and later driven them to the field. Police said that evidence showed that she had shot the girls with a bolt-action hunting-style rifle, then loaded their bodies back into the car, and drove home. She then got out of the car and turned the gun on herself.

According to a report on WOODTV8, Moore suffered from hallucinations and paranoia, and a social worker had petitioned for her to be treated at Forest View Psychiatric Hospital last fall. She reportedly did agree to receive treatment there.

Sheriff Lajoye-Young said there was not a suicide note, but investigators found notes she had written recently saying that the only way to protect the children was to kill them.

Tri County Area Schools Superintendent Allen Cumings sent out a letter to the parents and communities saying that two of the sisters killed—Cassidy and Kyrie Rodery—were Tri County students. Cassidy was a first grader at MacNaughton Elementary, and Kyrie was a third grader at Sand Lake Elementary.

Cassidy’s teacher, Mrs. Kelley, said that she was a friend to everyone, a hard worker, and was always on task. Kyrie was a sweet girl who enjoyed playing and being active. Her teacher, Mrs. Schnepp, said that Kyrie “loved to read, always volunteered to help others, her classmates loved her, and that she was a good friend.”

Tri County’s crisis team members were available at the two schools to help students, staff and parents. The letter said they would be available to middle and high school students as well.

“We hurt and mourn with the loss of these precious students,” wrote Cumings. “Please keep the family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this time.”

Cedar Springs Public Schools Superintendent Scott Smith told the Post that while the tragic events that touched the Cedar Springs community did not directly involve any of their students, their crisis team was ready to support students and staff who may have been connected in some way to the tragedy.

The family of Kyrie and Cassidy will greet friends Friday from 5-7 pm at the Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday.

