



Pictured standing from left to right: Heidi Fifield, Cassie Hall, Melissa Dubridge and Sara Magnuson.





A whole new crop of first graders will soon be getting their very own library card.

March is coming soon and with it, “March is Reading Month.” Every year now for the last 21 years, the Cedar Springs Public Library and Kent District Library have been partnering to invite area first graders at Cedar Trails and Creative Technologies Academy to celebrate Reading Month. A very significant way of celebrating is to have a library card. On February 4, “Team Read” consisting of Cassandra Hall and Melissa Dubridge from the Cedar Springs Library, Youth Librarian Sara Magnuson from the KDL Nelson Township Branch and Heidi Fifield, KDL Youth Parapro from Spencer Township, visited 4 groups of first graders, 12 classes in all.

They had a great time inspiring about 325 first graders to read, get out to their local libraries and enjoy their new reading skills. Students were also invited to bring their families out to the Kent Theatre on March 4 or 5 to see the new Mary Poppins movie, where a library card will get them a FREE bag of popcorn and a small drink. All first graders are hosted free for movie night by their partnering local libraries.