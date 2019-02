Jeannie Larsen sent us this photo of a bald eagle last Wednesday, February 13. She said saw it on Northland Drive, just outside of Sand Lake.

According to birdwatching.com, you can find bald eagles in every US state except Hawaii during the winter. Although they usually stay around water to catch fish, you can also find them in rangelands and farmland, where they will gather to feed on the carcasses of animals that are winter killed.