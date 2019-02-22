



The latest exhibit in the Artists, Authors and You program at the Cedar Springs Library was a popular vote finalist during ArtPrize. Courtesy photo.





David Stricklen





“OUR TIME IN THE INFINITE” an award winning 3D reverse perspective painting by artist/author David Stricklen is now on loan to the Cedar Springs Library.

This is a “see it to believe it” painting that appears to move. David refers to the type of painting as a 3D reverse perspective illusion.

David explains the painting this way:The canvas comes toward you but the images are painted as if they are going away from you. This creates the illusion of movement within the piece. As you move from left to right, the first door will close as the second door opens. The hallways will stretch and the towers will rotate. If you look closely, the eyes in the tower windows will also follow you, left, right, up and down.

David’s reverse perspective painting was a 2018 top five 3D popular vote finalist in the largest attended art competition in the world (Grand Rapids ArtPrize) as well as a first place popular vote finish in the 3D & 2D ArtPrize category for the post prize 2018 colors of community art competition.

In a former life, David was the Grand Rapids airport police chief with 30 years experience in law enforcement. Now retired, David pursues his creative passions full time. He has written a series of three sought after fantasy adventure books: Beneath and Beyond, Through the Eyes of the Beast and The Heart of the Swarm. The start of a new series entitled Ripley Robinson and the Worm Charmer will be out in 2019. His books and school visits are filled with magic and creativity. David’s reverse perspective paintings are a visual extension of that same creativity. His paintings and writings hope to illustrate that there is still magic in the world.

David is a long time friend of Cedar Springs and will be presenting at the middle school on March 4th and 6th.

