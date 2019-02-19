by Judy Reed

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office continued Tuesday to search for a second crime scene related to the shooting Monday in Solon Township and found it late Tuesday afternoon.

The Sheriff’s Office had asked for the public’s help regarding whether they had seen a particular Buick the day of the shooting, and tips came pouring in.

“We can confirm that the second crime scene has been located in the 300 block of 19 Mile Rd NE on a wooded piece of property not far from where the victims were located,” said Sgt. Joel Roon, in a press release to media.

“Investigators are processing the scene now. We thank the residents who called in with tips on the Buick Century, and no further assistance is needed regarding sightings of the vehicle.”

Police were called to the 200 block of 19 Mile Rd shortly after 3 p.m. on Monday, February 18 on a shooting with possibly four victims. When police arrived, they found a mother and her three children—all elementary age and younger—dead. A preliminary search led officers to believe that there is a second crime scene where the shootings may have taken place.

Autopsies are being conducted tomorrow. Police said the official identification of the victims would be provided after the autopsies are complete.

Tri County Area Schools Superintendent Allen Cumings sent out a letter to the parents and communities saying that two of the sisters killed—Cassidy and Kyrie Rodery—were Tri County students. Cassidy was a first grader at MacNaughton Elementary, and Kyrie was a third grader at Sand Lake Elementary.

Cassidy’s teacher, Mrs. Kelley, said that she was a friend to everyone, a hard worker, and was always on task. Kyrie was a sweet girl who enjoyed playing and being active. Her teacher, Mrs. Schnepp, said that Kyrie “loved to read, always volunteered to help others, her classmates loved her, and that she was a good friend.”

Tri County’s crisis team members were available at the two schools this morning to help students, staff and parents. The letter said they would be available to middle and high school students as well.

“We hurt and mourn with the loss of these precious students,” wrote Cumings. “Please keep the family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this time.”

Cedar Springs Public Schools Superintendent Scott Smith told the Post today that while the tragic events that touched the Cedar Springs community yesterday did not directly involve any of their students, their crisis team was ready to support students and staff who may have been connected in some way to the tragedy.

Related story: http://cedarspringspost.com/2019/02/18/four-dead-in-solon-township-shooting/