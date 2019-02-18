Hearts are heavy in Cedar Springs tonight after the Kent County Sheriff Department confirmed that a female adult and three children were found dead in Solon Township this afternoon.

A call came into dispatch shortly after 3 p.m. Monday, February 18. The caller reported a shooting with possibly four victims on 19 Mile Rd, between Albrecht and Division. When police arrived on scene, they discovered the bodies. The children are all elementary age and younger. Names will not be released until after the autopsies are completed.

Police obtained a search warrant for the property, and based on the findings of this initial search, investigators believe that a second crime scene exists, and is possibly the location of several of the shootings. Detectives have no indication of additional victims at this time, and are urging residents to report any suspicious conditions they may find, such as apparent evidence of a shooting, by calling the dispatch center immediately.

Kent County Sheriff LaJoye-Young is also asking anyone in the area with surveillance video from cameras pointed toward the road to call the Sheriff department at 616-632-6125. They are looking for cars going back and forth on the road and trying to determine if anyone else may be involved that they have not yet identified.

“We do not believe a suspect is at large or that there is an urgent public safety need, but we do need assistance to make sure we are getting to the facts today,” she added.

She did not confirm if it was a murder-suicide. “We have to keep an open mind until we process the scene,” she said.

The Sheriff was visibly moved by the events of the day during an on-camera interview. “It’s always hard when there are deaths in the community, but it’s absolutely the most difficult when kids are involved. It’s been very difficult for our investigators and I’m sure it is for the community as well,” she said.