(L to R) Dennis Stewart, representative from Howard City VFW Post; Jesse White; Carrie White (Mom); and Steve Johnson, Principal.



Jesse White, a 13-year-old 8th grade student at Tri County Middle School in Howard City, is the first place essayist in the entire state of Michigan in a nationwide youth essay competition known as Patriot’s Pen.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars sponsors this competition annually, and all middle school students in the country are eligible to compete.

Jesse wrote his essay has part of a school assignment, and his was one of the essays chosen by teachers to be forwarded on the Howard City VFW to be entered into the competition.

Jesse White is the first place essayist in the state of Michigan.





This year’s theme was “Why I honor the American Flag.” Jesse said that when he first received the assignment he hurried up and finished it, but then thought about it all night. He rewrote the essay as a tribute to his grandfather, taking pride in his family and country.

Jesse competed at a district level where he was one of six first place finalists that moved onto regionals. Regionals included six counties in the state. At this level Jesse won first place again, which moved his essay into the state level where all counties in Michigan were present. Jesse’s essay, a tribute to his grandfather, who was a POW, took first place once again. This means he will be the first student in Tri County Area Schools to have won state and will move on to the national level in early March of this year.

The Patriot’s Pen competition is a nationwide competition for 6th through 8th graders to express their views on annual patriotic themes. The first place national award that Jesse is now a contender for, is currently valued at $5,000, with a minimal earning of $500. So far Jesse has earned $1,275. His state winnings of $1000, plaque, and backpack filled with patriotic souvenirs was recently presented to him by the VFW. He was scheduled to read his essay for the Board of Education on February 11.

Jesse is the son of Brandon and Carrie White, of Howard City.