The 19-year-old parents of a four-month-old boy were arrested and charged with child abuse after they took him to the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital and workers there found the baby had two broken legs, multiple bruises, and a healing fracture on one of his arms.

The hospital then called the Kent County Sheriff Department to investigate.

The parents have been identified as Jonathan Michael McKinnon, 19, and Kelsey Marie Long, 19. The baby was reportedly injured on or around January 17 at their home in Cedar Springs Mobile Estates.

McKinnon reportedly told detectives that he may have picked the boy up too hard by his legs. Court records show he was irritated at the time.

Detectives found that Long saw bruises on the baby but did not want to go to the hospital. McKinnon reportedly texted Long and suggested they take the baby to the hospital, but she responded no, saying he had too many bruises.

When investigators tried to get her phone at the hospital, she reportedly disobeyed commands and ran into the bathroom.

McKinnon was charged with first degree child abuse and bond was set at $50,000. He has since bonded out. Long was charged with fourth degree child abuse, and obstructing a police officer. Her bond was set at $5,000, and she has also bonded out.

A petition has been filed to terminate the parents’ rights and a hearing has been scheduled for next month.