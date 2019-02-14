A 16-year-old girl is in critical condition with a traumatic brain injury after the car she was riding in Tuesday collided with a pickup truck.

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a personal injury accident on February 12, at about 3:40 p.m., involving two motor vehicles west of the intersection of 17 Mile Rd and Myers Lake Ave NE, in Nelson Township.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix, driven by a 17-year-old girl from Cedar Springs, was traveling west on 17 Mile Rd, just west of Myers Lake. This vehicle collided with an eastbound 2003 Chevy pickup with a plow attached that was driven by a 23-year-old Cedar Springs man. The passenger in the Pontiac, a 16-year old girl who is reportedly the driver’s stepsister, was brought to the hospital by ambulance. She was last known to be in critical condition with a traumatic brain injury, and a medically induced coma to help with healing.

Alcohol was not a factor in the accident. The Cedar Springs Fire Department and Rockford Ambulance assisted the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at the scene. The investigation is ongoing and names have not been released.