web analytics

Categorized | News

Storm damage brush dropoff

Posted on 14 February 2019. Tags: , ,

As a result of the recent winter storms, many residents in the City of Cedar Springs have downed limbs and other brush to get rid of. The Cedar Springs DPW is going to host a storm damage brush dropoff at Morley Park on Friday,February 15, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Saturday, February 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. City trucks will not be driving around picking up brush and they will only accept storm damage brush from city citizens. They will ask for proof of residency.  

The spring brush pickup will occur in late April.

This post was written by:

- who has written 15018 posts on Cedar Springs Post Newspaper.


Contact the author

«
»

Leave a Reply

*

code

advert
Advertising Rates Brochure
Kent Theatre
Cedar Car Co

Get Your Copy of The Cedar Springs Post for just $40 a year!