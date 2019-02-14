By Judy Reed

For the second time in a week, there was a sludge spill from a holding tank at the Cedarfield Mobile Home Community.

The Post reported on the first spill in last week’s paper. That one occurred on Monday, February 4, and was reported to us by Gary Osborn, of Infrastructure Alternatives, the company that maintains the community’s wastewater treatment. In that case, a check valve malfunctioned on a holding tank.

Osborn called us again on Friday to report another spill, but our power was out so we did not get the call. On Monday he called again and reported it.

Osborn said that as of Friday, February 9, they had been on generator power for two days due to a power outage from last week’s storm. He said that many of the residents were running water the entire time to keep it from freezing. Osborn said he had checked on things at about 2:30 a.m. and then was awakened by a phone call from the owner of the community at about 5-5:30 a.m. reporting another spill.

“All that running water overwhelmed the effluent EQ tank that ran to the same pipe where the previous spill occurred,” explained Osborn.

He said that the spill was mostly clear water, with a small amount of influent.

The pipe was level with the ground, so to keep that from happening in the future, Osborn put in a 5-foot standing pipe. “It’s now higher than the EQ tank and it shouldn’t happen again,” he said.

The spill was about 1,500 gallons. It was treated with hydrated lime, as was the previous spill.