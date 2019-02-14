By Judy Reed

The Red Flannel Festival Board of Directors has named Cedar Springs resident Rand Ruwersma as the 2019 Grand Marshal for the 80th Annual Celebration, to be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019.

“The Festival is extremely proud and thankful for the many years of Rand’s outstanding dedication to the Cedar Springs community and his dedication as a Festival Board member,” said Nancy Deyman, President of the Festival.

Ruwersma has lived in Cedar Springs most of his life. He said his parents owned a summer home on Pine Lake when he was young, and they moved here for good from Grand Rapids in 1967, when Ruwersma was about 6 years old. He went to school in Cedar Springs and graduated from Cedar Springs High School.

He has also been a local businessman in the community. Ruwersma owned the Cedar Hardware store for five years, with his brother Bob. He bought the Cedar Pub in 2005, and owned that for 12 years.

Rand served on the Red Flannel Festival Board for over 8 years, the last several as First Vice President. He also served on the Red Hawk Athletic Booster Board and served as a Cedar Springs Lion, one as President of the Lions Club, for several years.

“It is very obvious Rand loves The Red Flannel Town and especially the Red Flannel Festival! Rand was instrumental in the success of the Festival from 2006 through 2014. The Red Flannel Festival and Cedar Springs is a better place because of his involvement,” said Deyman.

Ruwersma said he was surprised to be selected. “I am happy to do it. As a kid, I never thought I’d end up there, or even on the board,” he remarked.

Ruwersma will reign this year, the Festival’s 80th Annual Celebration, over the two weekends of the 15th oldest Festival in the state of Michigan, sharing the Red Flannel warmth of our community to visitors and residents.

