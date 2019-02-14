The icy weather and power outages didn’t stop sweethearts and sweet seekers from congregating at Solon Hall for Velzy Park’s fourth annual spaghetti dinner and dessert auction last Saturday, February 9. The event—featuring approximately thirty homemade desserts, a couple of donated pies from Big Boy and a growler package donated by Cedar Springs Brewery—garnered over $1900.00 towards Park construction. Berkshire Hathaway Realty underwrote the cost of the dinner and entertainment, allowing the park to collect complete ticket sales as revenue.

Despite frigid conditions, the atmosphere inside was warm and amicable as weather-worn residents took the opportunity to visit with their friends and neighbors and share their experiences. For many who hadn’t been outside the house for several days or had a hot meal, it was a welcome change of pace. Monique entertained the house with her lively style and beautiful voice. There was even a surprise artist who performed a single solo to much applause and appreciation. Dan Davis took over for Joe Watson who was unable to attend, providing a lively and competitive auction with running commentary. A good time was had by all!

If you missed this year’s event, take heart—another dinner is planned for February of next year. Other planned events include free concerts in the park June, July and August with a taco dinner at Big Boy in the fall. If you are interested in volunteering, a clean-up day is planned in the spring. Park meetings are every fourth Tuesday at 4:30 at the township hall—15185 Algoma Ave. For updates or more information, check out Solon Township’s Velzy Park on facebook or call 616-696-4227.

