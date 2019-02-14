File photo.

The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic call on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at approximately 11:49 a.m. on Joy Street in Howard City. The report led to the arrest of a 29-year-old Howard City man.

A sheriff’s deputy was sent to the home on Joy Street after the victim, a 25-year-old female, called Central Dispatch. The report indicated the woman was physically assaulted and threatened with a weapon by her boyfriend. The suspect left before law enforcement officials arrived. The area, as well as other possible locations the suspect may have fled to, was checked. The suspect was eventually taken into custody in Ionia by the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect is currently in the Montcalm County Jail charged with Assault With Intent To Do Great Bodily Harm Less Than Murder, Assault With A Dangerous Weapon, and Domestic Assault. The suspect was expected to be arraigned earlier this week.

His name has not yet been released.

The woman went to Kelsey Spectrum Hospital for treatment of minor injuries and was released.

In addition to Central Dispatch and the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office, the Michigan State Police also assisted.

