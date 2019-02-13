Red Hawks soar over Greenville and Sparta

The Cedar Springs boys varsity wrestling team flew into Sparta Wednesday afternoon, February 6, on a mission to capture the District Title. The opposition for the day included the defending District Champion Sparta Spartans (28-4) and the Greenville Yellow Jackets (owners of 13 straight District Mittens from 2005-2017).

Red Hawk David Erxleben Jr. started the competition with a bang by claiming a major decision over his opponent. Logan Hull followed up with what Coach Emery calls, “The gutsiest performance of the decade.” In a 4-2 come back victory, Hull had used up all his injury time in the first period while getting sick on the mat. Overcoming a 2-0 deficit and the stomach bug, he pulled out a dramatic finish in the third period over a strong Spartan wrestler, in what would be the most decisive match of the season.

Aaron Smith and Nate Elliston did their jobs with key victories and the Hawks jumped out to a 14-0 lead. Sparta knifed their way back in through the middle weights to cut the lead 14-12 but three straight pins from Ryan Ringler, Sage Serbenta and Xavier Anderson all but iced it for the Red Hawks. Trevor Marsman sealed the deal with a pin at 112lbs and with a final score of 38-30 the boys moved on Greenville.

The Greenville dual ended with a final score of 47-23 as the Red Hawks overpowered the Yellow Jackets in 9 of 14 weight classes.

The mission was a complete success and the team celebrated their first District Title in over a decade.

The team moves on to regionals on Wednesday, February 13 at Cedar Springs High School, in search of their first regional victory since 1996. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. Come on out and show your support for your Red Hawks!