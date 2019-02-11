Snowmen come in all shapes, sizes, positions, and emotions. We’ve had an angry snowman, a somersaulting snowman, a drunk snowman, and now a snowman on a diet! Ezra Ader, age 14, is shown here with Sam, the skinny snowman, who is over 5 feet tall. He was formed on January 23 near Sand Lake.

Thank you to the Aders for their winter fun photo!

If you have a snowman or winter fun photo you’d like to send us, you can email it to news@cedarspringspost.com and include some info about the photo—what’s happening, who is in the photo or who made what’s shown (names and ages), and what city/township you live in. We will print as space allows.

