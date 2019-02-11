By Judy Reed

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office Cedar Springs unit assisted the Rockford Department of Public Safety in the effort to catch a fleeing suspect Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect, a 23-year-old Howard City man, was pulled over for a traffic stop in Rockford about 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. After a brief struggle with an officer, he fled on foot.

Both Rockford officers and Sheriff’s deputies were searching for him in the City of Cedar Springs when they located him walking on Oak Street near First on Tuesday morning.

He fled on foot, running through yards, but there were five officers in the area and they apprehended him near Beech and Park Street between 9:30 and 10 a.m.

According to the Rockford PD, the man was due to be arraigned on Wednesday, and neither his name nor the charges he was being arraigned on had been released yet.