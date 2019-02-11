Looking for a way to beat the winter blues? Want to treat your honey to a home-cooked meal? Grab your sweetheart, bring your family and join us Saturday, February 9, as Velzy Park hosts its fourth annual spaghetti dinner and dessert auction.

The popular event features live music from Monique’s Quality Entertainment, a 50-50 raffle, a quality in-house cooked meal and, as ever, the highly competitive dessert auction, featuring some of our local ladies’ most prized recipes, as well as donations from area restaurants. Joe Watson is again lending his talents to the auction with his lively style and wit.

The fundraiser marks the continuing efforts of Solon Township’s Velzy Park Committee to raise money for construction of the park, an on-going project. A matching fund drive late last year made it possible for the township to begin plans to build a public restroom, which should be completed in the spring or summer of 2019. Construction of a playground will complete phase one of the project. The plan is to complete that this year as well.

Velzy Park currently offers a community walking trail, gazebo and picnic area. Future plans include a soccer field, baseball diamond and pavilion.

The event takes place in Solon Township’s community room at 15185 Algoma Avenue. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.with dinner at 6:00 p.m. The dessert auction follows. Limited tickets can be purchased at the door or from committee members for $10 each or $18 a pair. For questions, please call 616-696-4227 or check out Solon Township’s Velzy Park on facebook.

