OM team Cedar Trails





Cedar Springs Schools Odyssey of the Mind teams loved the snow days last week. It was perfect timing in their creative world! The three teams from Cedar Springs made good use of the extra time to put finishing touches on sets, scripts, cars, gadgets, props, costumes and creations. From hot glue guns to power tools, Odyssey of the Mind teams do it all!

OM team Cedar Springs Middle School problem one



OM Team Cedar Springs Middle School problem 3





Join them at Greenville Middle School for the regional competition on Feb 23, 2019. More info at miodyssey.com region 2.