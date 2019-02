The Post asked for your ice storm photos on Facebook, and these are just a few of the great photos submitted.





By Judy Reed

Residents in Cedar Springs and across the state of Michigan woke Wednesday morning to a landscape of shimmering ice coating trees, grass, vehicles and roads, after a storm of freezing rain, snow, sleet, and ice pellets passed through Tuesday evening/Wednesday morning.

Almost 40,000 Consumers Energy customers in Michigan lost power. Kent County was one of the hardest hit, after getting over 3/10 of an inch of ice. We are expected to get another light glazing of ice Wednesday night.