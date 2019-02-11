By Judy Reed

City Impact, a newer community outreach program in Cedar Springs, is celebrating the opening of its new center at 288 N. Main Street with a dedication and ribbon cutting this Saturday, February 9, at 4:30 p.m.

Owners Jonathan and Kelley Bergsma have been serving the City of Cedar Springs for three years.

“We work with Lean on Me Outreach Center to meet the needs of the community through delivering groceries to neighbors who are shut in or in tough circumstances that leave them without transportation,” explained Kelley. “We desire to build relationships and meet felt needs within the community through community dinners, engaging kids and families through Super Saturdays, grilling out, playing games and more.”

As the Bergsmas served the community and their outreach grew and became more focused, they realized they needed a meeting space.

“This Community Center will be a space to learn and grow together,” said Kelley. “We will hold a variety of classes. As of right now we offer Celebrate Recovery Meetings, Bible study, and this will be a safe place for youth to come in for a game or a listening ear. We have loved getting the community involved in serving as this building project has been a huge undertaking—taking a building and re-building it to make it useful to the community as a welcome center, a place to grow and enrich each others lives! We hope to have some after school programs in place too.”

City Impact is affiliated with Resurrection Life Church in Rockford. They also partner with other churches, Cedar Springs Schools, and other community resource partners. “Our goal and desire is to work alongside every resource in this town to make a bigger impact,” noted Kelley.

For more information, contact City Impact at 616-843-2438.

