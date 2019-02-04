by Judy Reed

Gary Osborn, of Infrastructure Alternatives, reported to the Post on Monday, February 4, that a check valve on a sludge storage tank at Cedarfield Mobile Home Community malfunctioned over the weekend, allowing about 1,200 gallons of partially treated sewage to seep out of a pipe and on to the ground.

Osborn said it was in a fenced in area, and was being treated with lime, so would not affect anyone.

Protocol says that when something like this happens, they are to notify the Michigan DEQ, the local newspaper, and the Kent County Health Department.

Osborn noted that some companies might not take those steps, but they do. “Infrastructure Alternatives is all about the environment,” he said. “We always do the right thing.”