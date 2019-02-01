By Donna Clark





George and Bea Hesley





On January 17, the Cedar Springs Public Library Writers Group met at the home of George and Bea Hesley to celebrate George’s poetry and George himself, who turned 96 on January 27. The group of twelve included George and Bea’s eldest daughter, Robyn Cowherd, who flew in from Oklahoma just in time for the celebration. George was the life of the party reciting several of his poems from heart with Bea at his side, prompting him if he forgot a line or two.

George’s poems have a variety of themes, including battle, world travel and love. Some favorites were Smoke, Lilacs & You, and Permission Granted. The group took turns sharing their poems with George, as well. Two members of the group—Terry Fales and his sister, Mary Bronkema—shared their writings in honor of George.

The surprise of the evening was the poem that Robyn shared. She had been working on a poem for her father for two years titled Flights of Fancy, and decided to complete it for this occasion as a surprise birthday present. She took a line here and a line there from several of her favorite poems her father had recited to her over the years of her life. It was very touching and inspired everyone.

It was a magical evening, in the old historic home of George and Bea Munro. It is interesting that all these years later, George and Bea Hesley entertained a Cedar Springs group of writers in much the same fashion as it had been done so many years ago.

If George is able, he will recite a poem or two at the Poetry Event being sponsored by the Cedar Springs Public Library and Kent District Library Branches from Sand Lake, Spencer Township and Tyrone Township. The event will be held at the Kent Theatre on April 30, starting at 6 p.m. All are welcome to come and celebrate “April is Poetry Month” by reading a poem that they have written or one that they love. Poetry workshops are being planned at all participating Library locations for teens and adults. Stay tuned for more details.

