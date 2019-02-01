



This was the scene in Cedar Springs this week due to a winter sotrm. Post photo by J. Reed.





By Judy Reed

Michigan and many states in the Midwest have been in a cold weather pattern over the last six days that has gotten progressively worse: we have had icy rain, sleet, snow, blowing and drifting, zero visibility, temperatures below zero, and wind chills as low as -30.

On Monday we had a winter storm and on Tuesday we transitioned to lake effect snow. We were already experiencing frigid temperatures and a foot of new snow when the Polar Vortex descended on us Tuesday night and sent temperatures plunging even further below zero. There were dozens of crashes on roads Wednesday and several parts of the highways were shut down.

According to local meteorologists, we haven’t experienced these types of temperatures since 1994.

With meteorologists and the state of Michigan telling people to stay off the roads, hundreds of schools have been canceled all week; colleges and universities have shut down the last few days; state, county and local offices have shut down; along with hundreds of businesses. The Postal Service even stopped delivering mail Tuesday and Wednesday. The governor has declared a state of emergency.

