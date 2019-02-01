



This funny looking snowman, made by Tom and Kathy Fuhrman, of Greenville, gives a whole new meaning to the toast “bottoms up!”

“We are great-grandparents that just never grew up,” they said.

A big thank you to the Fuhrmans for sending us your winter fun photo!

If you have a winter fun photo you’d like to send us, you can email it to news@cedarspringspost.com and include some info about the photo—what’s happening, who is in the photo or who made what’s shown (names and ages), and what city/township you live in. We will print as space allows.