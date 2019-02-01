



Sun dog photo by Dina Rowland.





Sun dog photo by Dave Slater.





The polar vortex may have put Michigan and other Midwest states into a deep freeze but it also brought something beautiful. Residents throughout the Midwest reported seeing a “sun dog” this morning as the sun rose, including here in Cedar Springs.

The Post received photos taken by two different people. Dina Rowland took a photo of the sun dog over her field on Simmons Avenue. Dave Slater also sent us a photo.

According to the National Weather Service, “sun dogs are colored spots of light that develop due to the refraction of light through ice crystals. They are located approximately 22 degrees either left, right, or both, from the sun, depending on where the ice crystals are present. The colors usually go from red closest to the sun, out to blue on the outside of the sundog. Sun dogs are also known as mock suns or parhelia, which means ‘with the sun.’”

Thanks to Dina and Dave for sharing your photos with us!

