



Last week we asked readers on Facebook for their Super Blood Wolf Moon photos that they had taken Sunday, January 20 into Monday morning, January 21. We ran one on our front page last week and wanted to show you a couple more this week.

Photo by Larry Campbell

Larry Campbell took this photo from his front yard, close to the corner of 3 Mile and East Beltline. “Except for totality, every photograph was taken 15 minutes apart. Exposures varied, depending on the available light from the lunar surface,” he said. Campbell is a member of and past president of the Grand Rapids Amateur Astronomical Association (GRAAA).

Photo by Kristina Hemstreet

Kristina Hemstreet took this photo in Coopersville. “I do still have all the individual pictures. I just took them and created them into one picture to show the changes throughout the night,” she said.

Thanks so much for sending us your photos! We will try to fit in a couple more next week, if space allows.

