Justin Walsh





A Mecosta County man was arraigned earlier this week and charged with murdering his brother.

Justin Michael Walsh, 33, of Barryton, was arraigned in 77th District Court on January 28, where he was formally charged with the murder of his brother Nathan Walsh, 35, also of Barryton. Justin Walsh was also charged with habitual offender second offense.

According to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office, the incident was investigated at the Walsh brothers’ residence in Sheridan Township on Saturday, January 26, where Nathan Walsh was found to have been murdered. Justin Walsh was subsequently arrested for the murder of his brother. He remains lodged in the Mecosta County Jail without bond.

