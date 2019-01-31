



Sophomore Martin Yakes and Junior Rylie Tate play Seymour and Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors.







Cedar Springs High School is very proud to present its next musical production Little Shop of Horrors February 6-9, at 7 p.m.

“We are very excited to show off our amazing talent, set, and…man-eating plant,” said Rebecca Casavant, Musical Theater Director.

Sophomore Martin Yakes and Junior Rylie Tate play Seymour and Audrey, two odd-natured residents of Skid Row, who work at Mushnik’s Flower Shop (Mushnik played by Senior Austin Kibby). They run into some trouble, mostly related to sociopathic dentists and stoop-bearing urchins.

“The entire cast has been working tirelessly to make this show as perfect as it can be,” said Casavant. “Bring your families, friends, or houseplants…You’ll see.”

Tickets are $10 at Cedar Springs High School or buy them online at https://hprodcshs.ludus.com/index.php

