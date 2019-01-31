Hometown Happenings articles are a community service for non-profit agencies only. Due to popular demand for placement in this section, we can no longer run all articles. Deadline for articles is Monday at 5 p.m. This is not guaranteed space. Articles will run as space allows. Guaranteed placement is $10, certain restrictions may apply. You now can email your Hometown Happenings to happenings@cedarspringspost.com please include name and phone number for any questions we may have.

theTable at The Springs Church

Jan. 31, Feb.7: Meals are served every Thursday fom 5:30 to 6:30 pm at The Springs Church on the corner of Oak and Grant. All are welcome to theTable to enjoy this meal that is being shared with us! #tfnb

God’s Kitchen in Cedar Springs

Feb. 5,12,19,26: Join us for dinner every Tuesday. God’s Kitchen – Cedar Springs welcomes families from Northern Kent County and the surrounding area to a Tuesday Evening Meal. No charge – no registration required! Served from 5:30 – 6:30 pm at the St. John Paul II Parish, 3110 – 17 Mile Rd., Cedar Springs. For more information, call the Church office at 616-696-3904. #5

North Kent Toastmasters Club Meeting

Feb. 5, 19: 1st and 3rd Tuesday each month @ 7pm to 8:45pm. Each meeting is an opportunity to improve our communication and leadership skills. We improve our communication by sharing our stories in prepared presentations. We build our leadership skills by serving in meeting roles and planning events. Visit our friendly, supportive, social environment. Find us on Facebook! Meet us at Meet-UP! Better yet, attend our meeting at Bella Vista Church, 5100 Belding Road, Rockford, west entrance. Share the FUN!! For info, call Sue at 616-481-9840 or visit our website http://www.nkctm.org. You’re Always Among Friends At Toastmasters — Where Leaders Are Made!! #5p

Valentine’s Snowshoeing at HCNC

Feb. 9: Bundle up for a candle lit snow shoe walk. Enjoy a guided walk to our bonfire where hot beverages and s’mores await you. If the snow decides not to show, this will be a trail walk. Saturday, February 9th from 6:30 – 8:30 pm. All ages welcome. Snow shoes provided. Members: $3/ Nonmembers: $5. Preregistration requested. Howard Christensen Nature Center, 16190 Red Pine Dr., Kent City. 616-675-3158, www.HowardChristensen.org. #5