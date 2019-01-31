



(NAPS)—The days of formal, buttoned up and by the book, it seems, are over. The new trend is for easy breezy, free-spirited, casual. An attitude of latitude! From lifestyle to fashion to flowers, today’s beauty is in the looser details. You might say it is perfection in imperfections.

So the new Wild Beauty Collection of farm-fresh blooms naturally arranged in designs that are untamed, outspoken, and with a fresh point of view couldn’t be more au courant. Made up of flowers grown with love at eco-friendly, sustainable farms, these 11 vibrant and spirited bouquets appeal to a fresh, natural and more youthful aesthetic. Each comes artfully wrapped in brown kraft paper and arrives inside the signature 1800flowers gift box. Want an apt vase for displaying these free-spirited beauties? Opt for the charming, galvanized flower pail to complement the bouquet’s fresh-cut style.

With new bouquets featured every season in a variety of textures and colors that reflect the changing landscape, Wild Beauty is a collection of truly unique floral personalities.

Meet The Bouquets

• Juliette is a hopeful romantic with blooms of pretty pink and red.

• Chloe, an effortless beauty with easy white-on-white style.

• Gabriella is flirty orange and yellows, with purples just to keep them on their toes.

As for alluring autumn bouquets, there are these fall lovelies:

• Hannah, whose tawny tones take the bronze, silver and gold.

• With deep crimson and orange blooms, Madison knows how to kick up fiery passion.

Because every holiday table could use a touch of wild beauty, there are the Christmas bouquets:

• Lovely Christina, the consummate entertainer in fresh linen whites.

• And Ava, a melody of pinks and mauves that hits every high note.

Whichever style speaks most to you or someone you know, you can say hello to petals with personality. They all bring a free-spirited and fresh point of view to any decor.

