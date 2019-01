Now that that we’ve been getting more snow, we are looking for your winter fun photos. Emma Read, 12, and her brother Austin, 10, of Greenville, built this angry snowman and somersaulting snowman! They get top marks for being creative!

Send your winter fun photos to news@cedarspringspost.com. Include a brief description of what is happening, in the photo, the names and ages of children, and city/township. We will run as space allows.