This super blood wolf moon photo was taken by Laura Newland-Herweyer of Zombie Photography, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.





By Judy Reed

Many of you braved the frigid temperature Sunday evening to catch one of the most memorable lunar eclipses in recent history.

On Sunday evening, January 20, we were treated to a super blood wolf moon—a big red ball in the sky at the peak of the lunar eclipse.

The moon began to enter the earth’s shadow at 10:34 p.m., and was fully darkened at 11:41 p.m. It started to see the light again about 12:43 a.m.

How did this type of eclipse get its name? According to space.com, the eclipse coincided with a supermoon—a full moon that occurs when the natural satellite is at or near its closest point to Earth during its elliptical orbit. Supermoons appear slightly bigger and brighter in the sky than normal full moons.

The “blood” part refers to the ruddy color fully eclipsed moons often assume, the result of Earth’s atmosphere bending some sunlight onto the mostly dark lunar surface. Red light preferentially makes it through, because it has long wavelengths; shorter-wavelength light such as yellow and blue gets blocked and scattered by our planet’s air.

The “wolf” part refers to the full moon of January—likely named for the howling of wolves at the moon this time of year.

If you missed the spectacle, you can go to www.space.com to see it.

Several of you sent some good photos, and we will try to run a few more next week, as space allows.