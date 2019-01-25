



Sierra Fifield nailed the minion cake and won the golden spoon. Photo by honeysagephotography.





Kids had a great time decorating their treats at the Cedar Springs Library. Photo by honeysagephotography.





Kids had the opportunity to hone their skills at decorating at the Cedar Springs Library last week.

Just like the popular Netflix show Nailed it, the kids were challenged to recreate Pinterest worthy treats. They had three timed baking challenges, the first an emoji cake pop; second a melted snowman cookie; and for the final challenge they had to recreate a minions cake.

The winner of the final and largest round won the coveted golden spoon trophy and nailed the challenge. All of the kids worked hard and all deserved to win but Sierra Fifield nailed the minion cake and went home with the golden spoon.

“The event was enjoyed by all and the kids raved about it,” said Library Director Donna Clark.