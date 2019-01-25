Police seeking information

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a deceased person found outside of a home in Alpine Township, on Sunday, January 20, about 8:30 a.m.

According to police, the investigation revealed that Gregory Gietzen, 57, of Grand Rapids had plans to visit a friend in Comstock Park last Saturday night but never arrived. On Sunday morning, Mr. Gietzen was found deceased in the driveway outside of the friend’s Comstock Park home. Mr. Gietzen’s death is currently under investigation and pending results of an autopsy.

Gietzen was last seen Saturday night around 8:30 p.m. at a restaurant near West River Drive and 4 Mile Road in Comstock Park. Investigators believe Gietzen was given a ride from the restaurant to an address on Bekinshire Dr NW, about 2 miles away, sometime after 8:30 p.m. Anyone who had any contact with Mr. Gietzen after 8:30 p.m. Saturday evening is asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, Investigative Division at 616-632-6125.