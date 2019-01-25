By Ranger Steve Mueller



Thirty-six field observers and five bird feeder watchers saw 58 species of birds (Table 1) on December 29, 2018.

Total individuals sighted were 6,909 compared with last year’s 6,161 but both years are down from the previous two years when 9,342 and 11,246 were sighted. A number of variables might explain the lower numbers during the most recent counts. Weather conditions were not dramatically different on count day in those years. There were more count participants during the two years with higher sightings.

I have not calculated the number of birds sighted per observer hour but that might partly explain the variation in numbers of birds observed. More counters provide better section coverage and hopefully additional eyes improve the number of sightings. Encouraging greater participation could help increase both numbers of birds and species seen.

Partly cloudy weather began the day but clouds increased to full overcast as the day progressed. Temperature was nearly constant between 26º and 29ºF. There was little snow coverage but enough to whiten the ground. Still and moving waters were mostly open.

We totaled 56 hours in vehicles traveling 495 miles. Sixteen hours were spent on foot covering 17 miles and 10 hours at feeders. A combined total of 512 miles was on foot and driving. Groups totaled 83 hours of daytime birding. There were 16 birding parties in the morning and 12 in the afternoon with 5 feeder watchers.

In the predawn, 14 miles were traveled during 2.5 hours with successful owling to find four Barred Owls and one Great Horned Owl.

Wittenbach/Wege Agri-science and Environmental Education Center (WWC) co-hosted the count with our club. We appreciate use of the facility as our base station. Visit and enjoy the WWC trails and perhaps you will get to see the Evening Grosbeaks. This species has been rare in our region for several years.

Mark your calendars for December 28, 2019 to participate in the 2019 Christmas Bird Count. It will help you see several species that you probably will not regularly see. It will provide an opportunity to be outdoors with people that will assist with identification and locating birds in their nature niches to make your day enjoyable. Participants can attend for part of the day to the entire day.

Natural history questions or topic suggestions can be directed to Ranger Steve (Mueller) at odybrook@chartermi.net – Ody Brook Nature Sanctuary, 13010 Northland Dr. Cedar Springs, MI 49319 or call 616-696-1753.

